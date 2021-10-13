No Comments

F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E Lead Ford ZEVAS Nominees

Five Ford Motor Company vehicles are up for ZEVAS this November

Photo: Ford

Hey, have you heard the news? The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has already been nominated for a major award. It’s up for Top Truck ZEV in the 2021 ZEVAS. Oh. Never heard of the ZEVAS? That’s because it’s brand-new.

It’s Ford vs. Tesla … again

Ford looks to score its first award for the 2022 F-150 Lightning

Photo: Ford

The ZEVAS, or Zero-Emission Vehicle Awards, will recognize the top battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Ford, it just so happens, has three vehicles in the mix: the all-new F-150 Lightning, the multi-award-winning Mustang Mach-E, and the super-efficient Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

It seems early yet, but you could probably call the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning a lock for Top Truck ZEV. Fans can vote on the awards at the L.A. Auto Show website, and it has a definite visibility advantage over the likes of Alpha Motor Company’s SUPERWOLF and WOLF — which are real vehicle names for trucks that exist and are definitely real.

Of the eight nominees, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning’s biggest competitor is the Tesla Cybertruck. While it could prove to be a tug-of-war between the two (again), Ford has the advantage of already having a truck in pre-production with reservations well over 100,000. And, hey, if Tesla loses, Elon Musk can just blame unions like he always seems to do.

Mustang Mach-E, Escape PHEV vie for same award

The Mustang Mach-E and Escape Plug-In Hybrid are up for the same award

Photo: Ford

Ironically, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Escape PHEV are squaring off against one another in the ZEVAS for the Top Crossover ZEV under $50,000. There are 13 other vehicles contending for that prize, including big names like the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Prime, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Ford also has a pair of nominees under the Lincoln banner. The Corsair Grand Touring and Aviator Grand Touring are both contending for Top SUV ZEV.

Voting for the first-ever ZEVAS is open through Oct. 20. The awards will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16.