Ford Urges Texas Dealers to Loan Out F-150s with Pro Power Onboard

F-150’s Pro Power Onboard generator proves useful after Texas storm

Photo: Ford

As thousands of Texas struggle with the fallout of this week’s winter storm, Ford Motor Company is stepping up and doing its part to help rather than, say, fly to Cancun for a vacation. The automaker is working with its expansive Lone Star State dealer network to roll out 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrids equipped with Pro Power Onboard generators.

“When an unprecedented disaster strikes, Ford answers the call,” said Andrew Frick, Ford vice president of sales for U.S. and Canada. “Texans have long been passionate advocates for Ford and our Built Ford Tough pickups; now it’s our turn to honor some of that devotion by mobilizing our inventory of generator-equipped F-150 Hybrids to help those in need of power.”

Ford told Automotive News on Thursday that there are around 415 F-150 PowerBoost Hybrids at Texas dealerships presently. Every version of the F-150 equipped with the class-exclusive full hybrid V6 also boasts the built-in generator, either with the standard output of 2.4 kilowatts or the available max of 7.2 kilowatts.

The effectiveness of the Pro Power Onboard generator has been a talking point with the 2021 Ford F-150 well before this week’s climate disaster. Ford says that with the maximum output, a Pro Power Onboard generator can power 28 refrigerators at the same time. While that figure may have previously seemed hyperbolic, it now could prove crucial for families throughout Texas.

Texas F-150 customers thankful for Pro Power Onboard

Pro Power Onboard capable of powering multiple devices at once

Photo: Ford

With the 2021 Ford F-150 hitting dealerships in Texas late last year, several residents are already putting their Pro Power Onboard generators to use. One such example is Randy Jones of Katy, who purchased a 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid two weeks ago.

Jones tells @FordOnline that he wanted a new F-150 equipped with the 7.2-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard because he thought he could use it to help relatives living in Louisiana should they lose power due to a hurricane. As it turns out, he used the truck to power his home and help his neighbors charge their electronics until power was restored on Wednesday.

“It worked as advertised and I’m glad I got it,” he said. “I ran it for 10-12 hours a day for three and a half days.”

