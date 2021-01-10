No Comments

Ford Fiesta is Top-Selling Vehicle in Britain for 2020

The Ford Fiesta was the bestselling car in Britain again in 2020

Photo: Ford

It’s not necessarily a surprise to note that the Ford Fiesta was the bestselling car in Britain for all of 2020. After all, the nameplate had been Britain’s No. 1 seller for 11 years prior with some 1.3 million examples sold since 2009. But in a tumultuous year, Ford is nonetheless appreciative that the Fiesta keeps its top spot with Brits.

“I want to thank our customers for continuing to show their confidence and trust in the Ford brand in what was an unprecedented difficult year,” said Lisa Brankin, managing director, Ford of Britain and Ireland.

Not content to merely reflect on the year gone by, Brankin and Ford are already looking ahead. Brankin said that the recently signed trade agreements between the United Kingdom and European Union and the U.K. and Turkey should help make 2021 a year of further recovery. Despite a third lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, Ford is optimistic that the situation will improve by March — a crucial sales month in the U.K.

“We will be playing our part by keeping up our new vehicle momentum at Ford, bringing to market exciting new products like the all-electric Mustang Mach-E which we’ll see on our roads in the next few months.”

Ford Puma scratches out strong first year

Ford of Britain delivered more than 49,000 Fiesta vehicles in the U.K. last year, securing the brand’s 44th year as the top-selling passenger vehicle brand in the country. In 2020, Ford commanded a 10.9 percent retail share of the passenger vehicle market thanks to the Fiesta and the new Puma. Puma deliveries neared 26,300 units in its first year of sales, good for a No. 8 ranking overall.

Ford was also once again Britain’s top commercial vehicle brand, marking 55 years at No. 1. The Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom shared the No. 2 overall sales spot with a grand total of 47,500 vans moved in 2020. Combined, the Transit/Tourneo Custom controlled a record 44.5 percent share of the one-one medium commercial van segment.

