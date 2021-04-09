No Comments

Ford Fund Encourages You to #VaxWithFacts

Participants in the Ford Fund #VaxWithFacts PSA include Rev. Jesse Jackson

Photo: Ford

Ford Fund has launched a new public service announcement with a very simple, very important message: Stop listening to the stupid things your brother Steve posts on Facebook and just get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The More You Know: What makes the new F-150 PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 a game-changer?

The #VaxWithFacts PSA brings together high-ranking folks representing 11 organizations, including the NAACP, Hispanic Federation, and Ford Fund. People like Rev. Jesse Jackson and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt take turns speaking, and their voices combine in the unified statement that misinformation is dangerous.

Ford Fund looks to counteract American ‘infodemic’

Widespread misinformation is leading to Americans refusing to get one of the available COVID-19 vaccines even as the death toll continues to rise. A study published this week by McGill University in Canada called Americans “super-spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation,” dubbing the wave of vaccine-related falsehoods and conspiracy theories an “infodemic.” One spin through your aunt Elsie’s Facebook posts would probably confirm as much.

To combat this lunacy, Ford Fund’s #VaxWithFacts website pools together resources from its 11-member Multicultural Advisory Committee, which includes organizations like First Book, the National Urban League, and the League of United Latin American Citizens. It also provides answers to questions about risks, costs, and the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“The organizations in the PSA have been Ford Fund partners for years, or in some cases decades, and we could not be more thrilled with the excitement and energy they have each brought to this project,” said Pamela Alexander, director, community development, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Together, we’re bringing trusted information to multicultural communities in an effort to help #FinishStrong in the fight against COVID-19.”

#VaxWithFacts follows up Ford’s #FinishStrong campaign, which encouraged continued mask-wearing as the vaccine rollout effort began earlier this year. Please feel free to share it with Aunt Elsie, who’s been yelling into the void on her Facebook since January. It’s a start, at least.

A Good Start for Two of Ford’s Hottest: F-150, Mustang Mach-E win 2021 NACTOY awards