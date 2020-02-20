No Comments

Ford Urges Europe to ‘Go Electric’ with Mustang Mach-E Tour

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge — pun intended — as Ford starts its global push to normalize electric vehicles as attractive options for the everyperson. That includes rolling out the all-electric SUV in Europe via a new ad campaign and a six-month “Go Electric” tour that takes the latest member of the Mustang family to seven major markets.

“Ford has always aimed for democratizing vehicles and technologies and now we intend to do the same for electrification. With 18 new electrified vehicles coming to Europe by the end of 2021, we will have an electrified option for every customer, to fit their specific budget and need,” said Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley. “Our pan-European roadshow will help de-mystify electrified vehicle options for all of our customers and give them all they need to make the right choice to fit their lives.”

Ford Go Electric to reach 4 million consumers

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The Go Electric tour kicks off at the Marble Arch in London, the first stop on a six-month jaunt that covers seven European markets. Over the next half-year, Ford expects to reach around 4 million people everywhere from France to Germany to the Netherlands, using the opportunity to show how easy electric vehicle ownership can be.

A Ford survey reveals that the process of reeducating the public on the capabilities of electric and electrified vehicles is probably essential for the success of vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E. Though around 75 percent of survey respondents said they want to own an EV one day, 40 percent say they don’t have the knowledge to make the switch any time soon and nearly half say they are concerned about the lack of public charging.

To the latter point, Ford is a founder of IONITY, which seeks to build 400 fast-charging stations across Europe by the end of 2020, and is partnering with NewMotion to give customers access to 125,000 FordPass Charging Network stations in 21 countries.

Watch: Bring on Tomorrow

Ford is also prepping Europe for the launch of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E with a new ad called “Bring on Tomorrow,” which features the music of noted speaker of dumb and gross ideas Kanye West. Future commercials will focus on additional electrified vehicles like the Kuga and Puma.

