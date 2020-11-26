No Comments

Ford Establishes Bronco Wild Fund for Preservation

Ford launches its Bronco Wild Fund with a $5 million donation

Photo: Ford

Some things are simply true no matter how much people don’t want to face reality. True facts may include: Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the person with the most votes wins, and the planet desperately needs our help. To accommodate the latter, Ford has established the Bronco Wild Fund, which aims to provide up to $5 million for environmental causes every year.

Ford says that the Bronco Wild Fund is supported by a portion of the proceeds from sales of its Bronco and Bronco Sport. This will cover the annual endowment as well as an initiative to plant 1 million new trees by the end of next year.

Bronco Wild Fund benefits NFF, Outward Bound USA

Outward Bound USA takes kids on once-in-a-lifetime journies

Photo: Ford

The inaugural beneficiaries of Ford’s $5 million donation are the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA. The former focuses on reforestation across the United States, and the latter gives young people access to environmental education and experiences. Ford says that future focuses will include forest health, trail maintenance, restoration, and fire mitigation.

Congress established the National Forest Foundation in 1922, and it’s the lone nonprofit protecting America’s 193 million acres of forests and grasslands. NFF recently launched 50 Million for Our Forests, an initiative aimed to raising enough funds to plant 50 million trees by 2023. Ford will support this effort by encouraging Bronco fans and Ford dealers to donate to the cause.

Ford is donating $50,000 to Outward Bound USA this year to provide expeditions and experiences for students. It’s also setting aside $250,000 for scholarships in 2021. Outward Bound USA was founded in 1941 and currently operates in 30 countries.

The return of the original off-road SUV

Oh, this Bronco? Yeah, it’s Built Wild, bub

Photo: Ford

Ford chose the Bronco branding for its fund because of its close association with off-roading and adventuring. And, hey, guess what: If the planet isn’t habitable, then you can’t go off-roading, dontcha know. Makes sense! Ford’s other efforts to preserve the planet include its recently announced pledge to go carbon neutral by 2050.

“The Bronco Wild Fund will help Bronco owners and off-road enthusiasts connect with the outdoors on a deeper, more personal level — ultimately enabling them to become responsible stewards of our nation’s treasures,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco brand marketing manager.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is arriving at dealerships nationwide just in time for the holidays. The new Bronco two-door and four-door launch next spring.

