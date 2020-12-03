Ford, Lincoln Expanding Reach to Hispanic Customers
In November, the Ford Hispanic Network Group held a panel discussion about the growing buying power of Latinos. Major players like Lincoln President Joy Falotico acknowledged that Ford Motor Company is working to improve its reach into the expanding market.
“The Latino customer is very important,” said Falotico. “Latinos represent 15 percent of the mass-market customer base and 12 percent in the premium industry, so it’s a really important cohort for us.”
Focus on tailored advertising, diverse hiring practices
Falotico — who last month earned a spot on the Automotive News 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry list — notes that 23 percent of all Toyota sales come from Latino customers, leaving Ford and Lincoln with a need to catch up. To get there, Elena Ford, Ford’s chief customer experience officer, says that the company is taking a unique marketing approach that appeals on an emotional level and pulls in culture and heritage.
Lincoln North American Director Michael Sprague says that it goes beyond taking English-language advertising and translating it to Spanish. To connect with Hispanic and Latino customers, Sprague said Ford and Lincoln are delivering more tailored messaging and content.
Of course, a great way to broaden the appeal to customers is through representation from within. Ford Credit Executive Vice President of Operations Sylvia Veitia said that diversity is key in recruiting and leadership development. Resources like the Ford Hispanic Network Group help nurture and sustain this focus.
This past September, Latina Style magazine named Ford one of its 50 best companies for Latinas. Last month, Ford and Ford Fund launched the Ford Driving Dreams Latina Entrepreneurs program, which commits $400,000 to support Latina-owned small businesses. Ford says it’s working to ensure that it represents Hispanic and Latino customers better through diverse hiring.
“We can also do a little bit more and get better,” said Veitia. “I’m very excited for what’s to come in 2021.”
