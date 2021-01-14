No Comments

Leaked Photo Teases First Glimpse at Ford Maverick

Leaked image shows off possible Ford Maverick prototype

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is poised to launch a new compact pickup by 2022, and it appears that the automaker is deep into the development process. A leaked photo reveals what appears to be pre-production examples of the truck — possibly known as the Maverick — rolling off the assembly line.

Rolling Out Later This Year: 2021 Ford Bronco finally hits dealerships this summer

The leak originated at the Maverick Truck Club forum with an image of a camouflaged truck on the assembly line at Hermosillo Assembly Plant. Based on what’s visible — the flat hood and square face in particular — the truck bears some resemblance to the all-new Bronco Sport. This lines up with the eventual entry-level compact, which shares the same platform as the Bronco Sport — a vehicle also built at the same plant in Mexico.

Ford to price Maverick below $20K

Since announcing plans in 2018 to discontinue all sedans, Ford has faced questions as to what entry-level vehicles it will offer its customers. In 2019, former President of Global Markets and current Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that space would be filled by a new compact pickup slotting below the Ranger.

Last February — back in the days when people gathered places in person — Ford revealed the truck at a meeting with dealers in Arizona. Reports out of that meeting said the truck will launch in late 2021 with a price tag below $20,000. Word out of the meeting puts its annual output around 100,000 vehicles.

With a price tag below $19,995, the Ford Maverick would replace the EcoSport as Ford’s most affordable vehicle. It would also undercut other brands’ most affordable truck options, like the Chevrolet Colorado and Nissan Frontier, by at least $5,000.

Ford’s Latest Vehicles: New all-electric Mustang Mach-E arriving nationwide