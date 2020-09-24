No Comments

Ford Teams with Mobileye to Improve Driver-Assist Tech

Mobileye technology features on next-gen Ford vehicles

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is rolling out its Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technology across its lineup, but it’s far from done when it comes to innovating. The automaker is teaming with Intel’s Mobileye to drive its safety technology forward, leveraging the company’s EyeQ computer chips and software.

Mobileye EyeQ technology will help bolster Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies like the Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control. It will also power Active Drive Assist, Ford’s foray into hands-free driving technology which debuts on the upcoming Mustang Mach-E and 2021 Ford F-150.

Ford and Mobileye have been partners for several years, but this new level of partnership is a commitment that lasts for the full lifecycle of the automaker’s next-gen vehicles. The exclusivity means that Mobileye’s logo will appear on SYNC driver-assist displays. It also means that Mobileye will contribute to the evolution of current technologies and development of new innovations.

“It is a privilege to extend and expand our long-standing collaboration with a company that is so committed to safety on behalf of its global customer base,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, president and CEO, Mobileye. “We look forward to working closely together to bring these functionalities to market in the full Ford product lineup.”

New and upcoming Ford vehicles will use EyeQ3 and EyeQ4 on Level 1 and Level 2 driver-assistive technologies. As Ford plunges into fully autonomous vehicle production, it will assess Mobileye’s Roadbook technology for Level 3-5 safety features. Roadbook uses data pulled from cameras to create a high-definition roadmap, enabling the use of hands-free driving technology.

