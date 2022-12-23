 Added on December 23, 2022  Kyle Johnson   , , , , ,
Yes, Virginia, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse Gets 500 Horsepower

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Ford confirms 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will hit 500 horsepower
Photo: Ford

Upon revealing the next-generation Mustang in the fall, Ford promised that the newest addition to the corral — the Dark Horse — would offer the most power of any pony powered by the Coyote V8. Did Ford deliver? And how!

Ford confirmed its original estimates this month, clocking the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. This gives the Dark Horse the distinction of being the most powerful non-Shelby Mustang Ford has ever offered, which is about as good a way to join the family as there is.

How’d Ford get there? A bit of Shelby magic, as it turns out. They took the fourth-generation 5.0-liter V8 and upgraded with it with parts carried over from the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500, including forged piston connecting rods that allow for higher cylinder pressure. Add that to beefed-up camshafts and a rebalanced crankshaft, and you’ve got the mightiest naturally aspirated V8 ever dropped into a Ford Mustang.

Mustang GT V8, EcoBoost get performance boosts

Ford didn’t stop at making the Dark Horse’s V8 ridiculously strong, of course. The new fourth-generation Coyote V8 found in the Mustang GT is more powerful than the outgoing model, putting down 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque standard. That means that the 2024 Mustang GT matches the dearly-departed Bullitt and soon-to-be-re-retired Mach 1 in horsepower while offering slightly more torque.  

Ford achieves this sizable uptick in power with a segment-first dual intake and dual throttle body injection, which optimizes induction efficiency by permitting more airflow.

More, you cry? Ford also offers the Mustang GT with an active-valve performance exhaust system that gets it that much closer to the Dark Horse with 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque.

And the base 2024 Ford Mustang also comes in hot with a 315-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost that leverages new Modular Power Cylinder technology. Ford says that MPC will allow the all-new EcoBoost to top the outgoing base engine in fuel economy despite a five-horsepower increase in output. The EcoBoost will also be available with the active-valve performance exhaust, though Ford didn’t reveal how that would impact output.

The 2024 Ford Mustang arrives nationwide next summer.