Ford Mustang Mach-E to Debut at Beijing Auto Show

The all-new Mustang Mach-E launches at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show

Photo: Ford

After a long wait, Ford is bringing its all-electric Mustang Mach-E to China for its big debut. The all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E makes its regional debut at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, which takes place on Sept. 26.

This year’s Auto China show was originally scheduled to being on April 21, but it was pushed back to its current date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay allows Ford to bring an even more current version of its lineup to the show. The Mustang Mach-E will be joined by the latest Ford Explorer, Escape, Focus, and Ford F-150 LTD and Raptor. Ford will also use the show to push its “Pioneering Innovation” and “Go Further” branding as well as the “Strong Expertise, Human-centric Technology” concept behind SYNC+ and Ford Co-Pilot360.

Ford says that it will provide visitors the opportunity to interact with vehicles and technologies. Its booth will feature “conceptual art installations featuring the next-generation design language as well as multiple products and technologies.”

2021 Mustang Mach-E pushes forward Ford electrification

Ford debuted the all-new Mustang Mach-E in Los Angeles last November, and it’s nearly ready to hit the market in the United States. Because the Mustang Mach-E wears the iconic pony badge, the bulk of the focus falls on its performance capabilities.

Earlier this summer, Ford announced that the Mustang Mach-E is more powerful than previously thought. With all-wheel drive and an extended-range battery, the Mach-E puts out 346 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. Ford expects that the Mustang Mach-E GT, which will arrive in 2021, will go from 0-60 mph in the mid-three-second range with certain performance upgrades.

But range and charging will also be key to helping create a surge in early adoption. Ford anticipates that the Mustang Mach-E will have a maximum range in excess of 300 miles on a single charger. With fast charging, a Mustang Mach-E will be able to recover 61 miles of driving range in as little as 10 minutes.

