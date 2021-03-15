No Comments

Ford Took Less-is-More Approach with Mustang Mach-E Interior

Ford took a reductive approach with Mustang Mach-E interior

Photo: Ford

Taking a reductive, minimalist approach is something you’d expect from a fancy-shmancy luxury brand. It’s not necessarily the first thing that would come to mind with a Ford Mustang, which is if anything known for excessiveness. But Ford’s all about tinkering with perceptions when it comes to the all-new Mustang Mach-E, and that’s why designers took a-less is-more approach when it came to the interior.

Paying Dividends: Mustang Mach-E wins 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

Ford Motor Company of Europe Director of Design Amko Leenarts calls the interior of the Mustang Mach-E holistic, noting that one of the focuses was making an intuitive cabin for drivers. An indicator of this approach is the massive 15.5-inch touch-screen display, which streamlines the experience and puts key controls and functions in one easy-to-access location.

The vertically oriented display stands out on a simplified dashboard design, which includes integrated B&O tweeters on the Premium and GT trims. Simplicity is the key in the Mustang Mach-E, which is also evident in features like standard wireless charging and an all-digital owner’s manual.

Ford’s reductive design approach pays off

Ford’s focus with the Mustang Mach-E lands on buzzy concepts like warmth and human-centricity, but that gaze translates to a clean and uncomplicated interior that feels surprisingly elevated.

Critics have certainly taken notice. The 2021 Mustang Mach-E earned the title of Edmunds’ Top Rated Luxury EV, with editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver praising the touch screen and premium materials.

And, sure, perhaps the Mustang Mach-E takes a less-is-more approach on the inside. But when you’re talking about a vehicle that can in its ultimate form go from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, you’re still getting that good pinch of pony car excess. If you’re going to slap the Mustang emblem on there, you wouldn’t be able to do anything less.

All Kinds of Extra: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is lightning quick