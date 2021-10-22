No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Passes Michigan State Police Evaluation

Photo: Ford

The Michigan State Police recently released the preliminary results of its annual vehicle tests. And, surprise surprise, Ford is on top again. But the most impressive news coming out of this year’s Michigan State Police vehicle evaluation may very well be the performance of the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford this year’s test at Grattan Raceway, Ford submitted an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the Mustang Mach-E. By passing the eval with flying colors, Ford’s newest pony becomes the first EV to measure up in MSP’s annual test.

“The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the grueling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough, and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs,” said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro. “We understand the needs of our commercial customers and are committed to unlocking new electrification opportunities for them.”

Of the 11 vehicles tested in September, the Mustang Mach-E pretty much smoked the field in terms of acceleration. It had the fastest speeds from 0-20 mph all the way up to 0-100 mph and required the least distance to hit 100 mph. That includes a roughly four-second 0-60 mph sprint, which puts it right around the mark for the street-spec Mach-E GT.

Car and Driver notes that the Mustang Mach-E only lost 30 percent of its total charge after 18 laps. Good power retention bodes well for using EVs in pursuit sitaitions.

Police Interceptor Utility still tops among LEO vehicles

Photo: Ford

Ford brought a total of five vehicles to the 2022 Michigan State Police vehicle evaluation. And, no surprise, it and retained its spot atop the field. Outside of the Mustang Mach-E, the fastest vehicle was once again the Ford Police Interceptor Utility powered by the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6.

According to preliminary results, Police Interceptor Utility with all-wheel drive jets from 0-60 in 5.45 seconds. The only other vehicle to break six seconds was the F-150 Police Responder with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, which clocked in at 5.79 seconds. Fords on Fords on Fords.

Expect to see more electric vehicles testing in Michigan State Police evaluations in the years to come. But for now? Ford has it on lock.