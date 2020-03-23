No Comments

Ford of Canada Also to Offer Built to Lend a Hand Program

Photo: Ford

Following the announcement that Ford will provide up to six months’ worth of payment relief and deferral to customers in the United States, the automaker announced that it is also extending its Built to Lend a Hand program to customers in Canada.

“Ford of Canada is built for challenging times like we’re experiencing right now,” said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Canada. “We have dedicated teams closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every day we’re exploring creative solutions to support our workforce, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities.”

One of the major aspects of the Built to Lend a Hand program is up to six months of payment relief for eligible customers financing a new Ford vehicle through Ford Credit. The first three payments can be deferred and Ford of Canada is offering to pay for the next three months, providing six months of no payments on most new 2019-2020 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Existing Ford of Canada customers who are financing through Ford Credit are being urged to call 1-877-636-7346 or register at https://www.ford.ca/finance to have payments deferred for up to 90 days. Customers in self-isolation can now also request pickup-and-delivery through participating dealers for necessary service and maintenance, and new customers can have their vehicles delivered directly to them by a participating dealership.

Stoneley says that most Ford of Canada dealerships are still in operation but stringently following all provided guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19. Not only does remaining open give Ford the opportunity to still sell vehicles, but it, as Stoneley notes, allows dealers to provide vital service and maintenance for vehicles driven by first responders and healthcare providers.

