Ford F-Series America’s Best-Selling Vehicle in Q1 2020

The Ford F-Series is still America’s best-selling truck despite a challenging Q1

Photo: Ford

As could be reasonably expected with the still-unfolding COVID-19 pandemic and the elimination of most cars from its lineup, Ford Motor Company saw its sales decline 12.5 percent in the first quarter at 516,330 vehicles delivered. Though sales were down overall, the Ford F-Series is poised to repeat as America’s best-selling truck for a 44th year, finishing Q1 2020 as the best-selling vehicle in America.

Though sales of the F-Series were down 13.1 percent for the quarter, which Ford largely attributes to March retail sales declines caused by the coronavirus, the total of 186,562 trucks puts Ford atop the segment once again. Aiding that standing is the Ford Ranger, which increased its sales from the first quarter of 2019 by 122.7 percent with 20,980 trucks delivered. Ford finished 2019 as the No. 1 truck brand in America thanks to the one-two punch of the Ranger and the F-Series, and it’s still expected to launch the next-generation F-150 sometime later this year.

Ford also maintained its grip on the title of best-selling van thanks to the Transit, which saw its sales increase 15.7 percent in Q1 for its best start since 2014. Van sales totaled 54,499 units in the first quarter, up 5.7 percent from 2019.

Mustang posts strong sales, Explorer leads segment

The 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 was a big seller in Q1 2020

Photo: Ford

Apart from a marginal increase from the EcoSport, the only other Ford vehicle to post an overall sales gain in Q1 2020 was the Mustang. Sales of the pony car increased 6.8 percent at 18,069 delivered, which is at least partially thanks to the launch of the Shelby GT500. According to Ford, combined sales of the GT350 and GT500 doubled year-over-year.

Even with sales declining 9.1 percent from 2019, the next-generation Explorer finished the first quarter as America’s best-selling midsize SUV with sales totaling 56,310. Retail sales were up 10.5 percent and sales of the Explorer ST increased 32 percent from 2019.

Ford brand sales were down 13.2 percent with 490,769 vehicles delivered. Car sales were down 37.6 percent, SUV sales were down 12.7 percent, and truck sales were down 5.4 percent.

