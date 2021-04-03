No Comments

Ford Q1 2021 Sales Up Thanks to F-Series, Bronco Sport

Surprise, surprise, the Ford F-Series is selling like hotcakes

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company enjoyed a successful Q1 2021 in overall and retail sales, leaning on familiar favorites and new kids on the block in equal measure. With the Ford F-Series delivering its best start at retail in 15 years and SUVs off to their best retail start in 20 years, the year ahead looks promising for the Blue Oval brand.

“Ford’s retail sales exceeded 2020 and 2019 sales levels,” said Ford Vice President of Sales U.S. and Canada Andrew Frick. “Our customers are really embracing our new electrified vehicle lineup. The all-new fully electric Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid lifted Ford’s overall electrified vehicle sales to a record start in the first quarter with sales up 74 percent over a year ago.”

Sales of electrified vehicles will likely only continue to rise as Ford charges up its portfolio. In Q1 2021, Ford sold 25,980 electrified vehicles, including 6,614 Mustang Mach-E SUVs. The F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid has also proven a major success so far with 7,176 sales in Q1 and 3,949 sales in March alone.

With 203,797 F-Series trucks sold overall and a 24.5 percent increase at retail, Ford says that its bestselling truck brand gained three percentage points of retail share in the first quarter. Ford trucks are up 5.1 percent overall at 277,233 vehicles sold, helped by a 15.2 percent year-over-year quarterly increase from the Ranger.

Bronco Sport keeps going strong with record March

The new Bronco Sport is flying off dealership lots

Photo: Ford

Ford SUV sales are up 14.4 percent through March at 193,495 vehicles delivered. Retail sales increased 37 percent, good for the best start for the brand since 2001. The Ford Explorer was No. 1 among SUVs with sales totaling 65,244 SUVs and a 15.9 percent year-over-year increase.

A huge contributor to this high mark is the all-new Bronco Sport, which saw record sales of 9,780 vehicles in March and 23,356 sales in the first quarter. So far, the Bronco Sport is outselling the EcoSport, Edge, and Expedition.

Through three months, Ford has sold 495,924 Blue Oval-branded vehicles in the United States, up 1.1 percent from 2020.

