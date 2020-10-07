No Comments

Ford Trucks, Explorer Deliver Big Q3 2020 Sales

Ford sold 221,647 F-Series trucks in the third quarter

Even during an ongoing pandemic, Ford trucks remain a force to be reckoned with. Ford released its third-quarter sales results for 2020, revealing its best total Q3 pickup sales in 15 years.

Between the F-Series and Ranger, Ford Motor Company sold 249,997 pickup trucks between July and September, its highest total since 2005. F-Series sales increased 3.5 percent year-over-year at 221,647 while Ranger grew 8.2 percent with 28,350 trucks sold. This was enough to lift Ford’s overall truck sales 0.6 percent for the quarter at 311,751 vehicles total.

As expected, the F-Series has been key to Ford’s continued rebound from the impact of COVID-19. Retail sales rose to pre-pandemic levels with a 10.1 percent gain and a market share increase of 0.8 percentage points in the third quarter. The F-Series also proved a big hit regionally with sales growing 18.1 percent in the Southeast, 17.3 percent in the West, and 17.8 percent in the Northeast. Sales of the F-150 Raptor were also impressive, increasing 11.8 percent from the third quarter of last year.

In addition to its 8.2 percent total gain, the Ranger saw a 5.9 percent increase at retail while gaining two percentage points in Q2. Retail sales for Ford trucks increased 8.3 percent from Q3 2019.

Explorer, Expedition lead solid quarter for SUVs

Ford Explorer sales increased nearly 74 percent in Q3 2020

Though Ford-branded SUVs were down 1.5 percent in Q3 2020 with sales totaling 169,212 units, three of its core products came up big. The best-selling Ford Explorer enjoyed an impressive 73.9 percent year-over-year gain with 59,060 vehicles delivered. To date, the Explorer is the only Ford SUV to gain sales from 2019 with its running total of 160,209 units.

At retail, the Explorer gained five percentage points of market share, increasing its share of the midsize SUV segment to 15 percent. America’s best-selling midsize SUV, the Explorer has also benefited from a high sales mix from its high-powered ST, which accounted for 18 percent of Q3 sales with a year-over-year increase of 8.6 percent.

The Ford Expedition saw a 4.4 percent year-over-year increase in the third quarter with 19,402 SUVs sold. Sales of the EcoSport rose 4.8 percent with 17,045 delivered.

Overall, Ford Motor Company sales declined 4.9 percent in Q3 2020 with 551,796 vehicles sold between the Ford brand and Lincoln Motor Company. Ford notes, however, that its sales were up 27.2 percent quarter to quarter and outpaced the overall industry decline of 10 percent.