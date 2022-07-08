No Comments

Ford Ranger Best Among Midsize Pickups in Initial Quality

J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study ranks the Ford Ranger No. 1 among midsize trucks

Photo: Ford

J.D. Power has released the results of its 2022 Initial Quality Study, revealing that the Ford Ranger is the top option in the midsize pickup truck segment.

The J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study — now in its 36th year — assesses customer responses based on a quarter of ownership. This year’s study polled 84,165 new-vehicle purchasers and lessees on how their vehicle ranks in nine key categories. The study includes 223 questions covering features like powertrain, infotainment, and seats.

In the midsize pickup category, the Ford Ranger topped the Jeep Gladiator and Chevrolet Colorado. The Ranger was largely unchanged for 2022 with the one notable exception being a newly available Splash Package.

Ford will likely hold pat with the Ranger for another year ahead of the next-gen model debuting next year. Last week, spy images captured a fully camouflaged Ranger with an extended bed. Other rumored changes for the upcoming version of the Ranger include a plug-in hybrid variant and the long-awaited North American debut of the Ranger Raptor.

Ford’s F-Series trucks ranked in the top three of their respective categories in the 2022 IQS. The new Ford Maverick was not included, likely because it’s ostensibly the only compact truck on the market apart from the Hyundai Santa Cruz. The Ford Bronco Sport also earned a top-three ranking among small SUVs.

Overall, Ford sits sixth among mainstream brands in the 2022 Initial Quality Study with a score of 167 problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average for the year is 180 PP100. J.D. Power notes that the average is 18 PP100 higher than 2021, a fact it attributes in part to supply chain issues.