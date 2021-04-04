No Comments

Ford Reveals Two Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets in Report



Photo: Ford

In March, Ford Motor Company released its first integrated sustainability and financial report. Combining the objective of previous sustainability reports with financials pertinent to stakeholders, the report reveals two new 2035 targets for greenhouse gas emissions.

Ford says that it plans to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gasses 76 percent from 2017 totals and Scope 3 GHGs 50 percent from 2019 totals. Both targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, which brings together the United Nations Global Compact, World Wide Fund for Nature, World Resources Institute, and CDP. The latter of the four recently awarded Ford a spot on its A List for the sixth straight year.

Ford’s efforts in sustainability include a $22 billion investment in electric vehicle development over the next several years. The first new EV in Ford’s revamped lineup, the Mustang Mach-E, has already proven a hit and helped guide the automaker to record electrified vehicle sales in 2021.

The next major step in Ford’s electrification push is the all-new E-Transit electric van, scheduled to launch by year’s end. In mid-2022, Ford will put an all-electric version of the F-150 into production at its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

Ford continues push toward carbon neutrality

Ford is building on its lofty sustainability goals

Photo: Ford

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Ford aims to source all electricity for manufacturing from renewable sources by 2035. This leads up to the larger goal, in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement, of being fully carbon neutral by 2050.

“We will lead in achieving carbon neutrality because it’s the right thing for customers, the planet, and Ford,” said Bob Holycross, vice president, Sustainability, Environment, and Safety Engineering. “Ninety-five percent of our carbon emissions today come from our vehicles, operations, and suppliers, and we’re tackling all three of those sources with urgency and optimism.”

Ford’s integrated sustainability and financial report also covers topics like the automaker’s response to COVID-19 and a full audit of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. You can read the full report at Ford’s website.

