Ford’s Scrappy Filtration Kits Validated by Physics of Fluids

The Scrappy Filtration kit is cost-effective and easy to assemble

Photo: Ford

In February, as part of its #FinishStrong campaign, Ford revealed its design for an air filtration box fan to be used in homes and classrooms nationwide. That design, lovingly dubbed Scrappy Filtration by Ford’s Project Apollo team, was recently validated in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Physics of Fluids.

In an article titled “Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 and Mitigation Using Box Fan Air Cleaners in a Poorly Ventilated Classroom,” Physics of Fluids touts the air filtration box fan kit as an effective, low-cost means of minimizing airborne COVID-19 transmission in classrooms. The peer-reviewed peer-reviewed article features research conducted by Well Living Lab. Well Living Lab is a collaborative off-shoot of Delos and Mayo Clinic.

“Low-cost portable air purifiers, similar to those used in our testing, are impactful at improving indoor air quality when appropriately matched to a room’s size,” said Dr. Meng Kong, research scientist, Well Living Lab. “Portable air purifiers may be beneficial as one component of a layered approach of precautions, such as distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing, to protect individuals from respiratory virus transmission.”

Scrappy Filtration kit part of Team Apollo’s COVID-19 efforts

A completed Scrappy Filtration kit

Photo: Ford

Ford co-developed the air filtration system with Lasko with the idea of it being easy and affordable to make. It requires a 20-inch Lasko box fan, a 20-by-20-by-4-inch air filter, and a die-cut cardboard base.

Ford Fund recently teamed with Lasko to donate 20,000 Scrappy Filtration kits to underserved communities in Southeast Michigan, New York City, and Los Angeles.

The Scrappy Filtration kit is just part of Ford’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Last year, Ford built 50,000 ventilators, 32,000 respirators, and produced over 120 million face masks.

