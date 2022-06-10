No Comments

Ford Sells Timber from Kentucky Battery Park to Benefit Glendale Fire Department

Ford sold timber to benefit the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Ford

Ford is preparing to build a $5.8 billion battery park in Glendale, Kentucky, and already finding ways to give back to the local community ahead of its grand opening in 2025. The automaker announced a $41,589.75 donation to the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department using proceeds from the sale of lumber collected at the future site of the BlueOval SK Battery Park.

The Future is Electric: Meet the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

As part of prepping the site for construction, several maple, oak, and black walnut trees have had to be removed. Rather than mulch the lumber, Ford devised a plan to give back to a critical Glendale organization.

“We want to do everything the right way at BlueOval SK Battery Park, from the way we build the battery plants to the relationship we create with the community,” said New Footprint Construction Director Eric Grubb. “We noticed some of the trees on site could be good construction wood. So, we offered the trees up to a local timber company to buy with any proceeds going directly to the volunteer fire department.”

GVFD will use funds to replace and maintain equipment

Photo: Ford

The donation came as a surprise to Dave Black, chief of the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, who had already been out to the site on several occasions to meet with construction crew members. Chief Black oversees a team of 27 volunteer firefighters, who serve both Glendale and southern Hardin County.

GVFD operates on an annual budget of $80,000. Ford donating proceeds from timber sales effectively increases the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department’s operating budget for 2022 by more than 50%.

The department has already put some of those funds to good use, purchasing an ATV that will give volunteer firefighters better mobility when needed. Chief Black adds that funds will also help update and replace equipment that help keeps his crew safe.

“It’s awesome that they are willing to help out the fire department, to help our community,” said Black.

Mike Bell at the Leaning Gazebo of Glendale

Photo: Ford

Also awesome: Ford Fund contributing $20,000 to bolster the small town’s infrastructure and support its 250 residents. According to community leader Mike Bell, part of the money was used to restore the town’s Leaning Gazebo of Glendale.

Kentucky continues to be key to Ford’s future

Glendale will play a pivotal role for Ford as it moves into position to become America’s No. 1 electric vehicle manufacturer. The BlueOval SK Battery Park will cover 1,500 acres, including two battery plants capable of generating 43 gigawatt-hours of energy each. These plants will support next-generation Ford and Lincoln EVs and bring in an estimated 5,000 jobs. Production kicks off in 2025.

A render of the BlueOval SK Battery Park

Photo: Ford

When the project was announced last September, Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear hailed the move as a transformative event in the state’s history.

“It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky, with more opportunities, for our families for generations,” said Bashear. “Our time is now. Our future is now.”

Ford is already a major player in Kentucky thanks to Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Plant. Those two plants alone account for an estimated $11.8 billion of the Bluegrass State’s gross domestic product as well as 120,000 direct and indirect jobs.