No Comments

Ford Wins 2020 WEC Gold Medal Award for Sustainability

Ford wins 2020 WEC Gold Medal Award for sustainability

Photo: Ford

The World Environmental Center honored Ford Motor Company with the Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development. Ford is the first automaker to receive the WEC Gold Medal in its 36-year history.

The Future at Ford: Hands-free Active Drive Assist technology coming in 2021

The award, handed out during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 15, recognizes Ford’s commitment to sustainability and addressing environmental issues like climate change. The list of past winners of the WEC Gold Medal somehow includes Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Exxon.

Ford CEO accepts award from congresswoman

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Chief Sustainability, Environment, and Safety Officer Bob Hollycross joined the event to accept the award. Presenting WEC’s Gold Medal was Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who lauded Ford for its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

“When it comes to existential threats like climate change, we need companies like Ford who aren’t afraid to lead and do what’s right,” said Dingell. “We need corporations that see sustainability not just as a moral imperative but an economic opportunity to shape our future.”

In his pre-recorded acceptance speed, Farley noted key ways in which Ford has worked to take the lead in environmental areas. This includes keeping within the framework of the Paris Climate Agreement and California’s emissions standards, bucking the widely questioned decision-making of the outgoing executive administration.

Ford’s commitment to sustainability

Ford released its annual Sustainability Report this past spring, revealing plans to go carbon neutral by 2050. Efforts toward that goal include eliminating the use of single-use plastics within the next decade and moving manufacturing to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.

In addition to winning the WEC Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development, Ford was recently recognized by CDP for its commitment to water conservation and combating climate change. The automaker earned its sixth straight spot on the A List for water security and second straight A List honor for climate change.

A Greener Tomorrow: Ford pledges carbon neutrality by 2050 in 21st annual Sustainability Report