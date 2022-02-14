No Comments

General Motors Taken Over by Dr. Evil in Super Bowl Commercial

“Why make trillions, when we can make… billions?”

Photo: General Motors

Yeah baby, yeah! General Motors went “EVil” with its Super Bowl LVI commercial. The company has been teasing the appearance of Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers franchise leading up to the big game. But last night, he was exploring how to use GM’s Ultium technology — with the help of a few friends.

EVerybody In: Learn more about the all-new Chevy Silverado EV

The last time we saw Dr. Evil was at the end of Austin Powers in Goldmember, when it was revealed that Austin and Dr. Evil (real name Dougie) were brothers who were separated as children. The spy and evil-doer had seemingly become friends following the news, while Scott Evil lost all of his hair and vowed to take revenge on Austin Powers.

Fast forward to the General Motors Super Bowl commercial and we see a very different Scott and a Dr. Evil that seems to be up to his old hijinks. While we don’t know for sure what transpired between Goldmember and the ad, it looks like Scott is once again vying for his father’s attention. Meanwhile, Dr. Evil has called upon Number 2 and Frau Farbissina to help him take over General Motors and, eventually, the world!

The gang’s all here!

Photo: General Motors

The nostalgic ad has plenty of famous callbacks, including a version of Scott and Dr. Evil’s classic “zip it” dialogue, a “1 million” overestimation from Dr. Evil, robot sharks with freakin’ laser beams attached to their heads, Frau Farbissina screaming with her whip, maniacal laughter, and more. There’s even a special surprise from Scott, too. The end of the commercial shows the crew running to get into a Hummer EV truck, with Frau screaming “Everybody in!” which happens to be the hashtag GM is using for the campaign (#EVerybodyIn).

While the International Man of Mystery didn’t make an appearance, what GM showcased during the Super Bowl definitely had enough mojo to make people all over the internet praise the goofy ad. (The main goal of the ad was to let everyone know that GM plans to produce 30 EVs globally by 2025, by the way.) If you didn’t catch this commercial during the game, you can watch the extended version below.

WATCH: Dr. Evil takes over General Motors