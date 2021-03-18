No Comments

Genesis G80 Leads Its Segment Again in J.D. Power Dependability Study

Photo: Genesis

As a relatively new brand, Genesis only gained eligibility last year for the J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. It’s already on a win streak, though — the midsize Genesis G80 sedan was just named the study’s Best Midsize Premium Car for the second time in a row.

Meanwhile, the Genesis brand as a whole ranked in a solid eighth place among all 32 brands in the 2021 study and in fourth place among luxury brands.

Each year, the J.D. Power dependability study surveys original owners of three-year-old vehicles, quizzing them on any issues they’ve experience over the preceding year. Based on these surveys, J.D. Power then ranks vehicles on a “problems per 100 vehicles” scale, also known as PP100. The lower the score, the higher the vehicle’s quality and ranking.

“At Genesis, the customer is at the core of everything we do,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “It all starts with the attention to detail in the design, engineering, and production of our exceptional products. We are pleased that our customers have found G80 to be one of the most dependable vehicles in the industry.”

Photo: Genesis

The G80 is an important vehicle in the Genesis lineup, slotting neatly between the compact G70 and full-size G90 sedans. It received a thorough redesign for the 2021 model year, making it the flagship for an array of new Genesis technologies and signature design elements.

Among the key new features you’ll find on the 2021 G80: a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, smart cruise control that uses machine learning to pick up on your driving habits, the Remote Smart Parking Assistant, and a driver’s seat with built-in air cells that automatically adjust to reduce fatigue.

If you’d like to learn more about the G80 and other vehicles in the Genesis lineup, check The News Wheel for extensive coverage of this luxury brand.