Genesis Takes Home 4 Red Dot Awards

Genesis’ award-winning presentation for the Mint concept

Photo: Genesis

Genesis recently snagged four honors in the 2020 Red Dot Awards — one of the world’s leading design competitions. Each award represents a different facet of the overall buying and driving experience this luxury brand tries to give its customers.

One award was in the Interface and User Experience Design category. Genesis was recognized for its new Copper Design infotainment system, which can be found on the upcoming (and all-new) G80 sedan and GV80 SUV. Genesis spent years developing this system, which integrates features like wireless updates, augmented reality navigation, a valet mode, built-in payment options, and home-to-car communications.

An award in the Retail Design – Showroom category honored Genesis Studio Hanam. Located in South Korea, this “brand experience center” hosts a wide variety of events, including exhibitions and model debuts. It also allows prospective customers to examine every aspect of the Genesis lineup and test-drive key models on specially designed courses.

The Red Dot Awards honored the new Genesis infotainment system

Photo: Genesis

Genesis’ final two 2020 Red Dot Awards were for new model exhibitions hosted at Studio Hanam. A presentation featuring the redesigned G90 flagship sedan won in the Spatial Communication – Light Installation category. This exhibit area included technology that lit up the surrounding walls to color-coordinate with visitors’ outfits.

An exhibit starring the all-electric Mint concept won in the Event Design category. This interactive presentation included a city-styled backdrop for the car, sophisticated video projection, and a fashion show complete with models, dancers, and DJs.

These four awards highlight just a few of the ways that Genesis includes design in every aspect of what it does. This is especially noticeable with Genesis’ four current and future models. From grille to taillights, each Genesis vehicle is built according to the “Athletic Elegance” philosophy. This approach highlights premium materials, distinguished proportions, and immediately recognizable design cues.