No Comments

Get Ready for More Buick Avenir Models

Photo: Buick

GM has big plans for Buick. Recently, the automaker unveiled its plans to revamp the brand with everything from a new logo to an all-electric portfolio of vehicles. One highlight of the brand’s plans is its intention to broaden the Avenir trim level to include the entire lineup, including future models.

A Rewarding Driving Experience: Learn all about MyBuick Rewards

All about Avenir

Buick’s Avenir trim level is the company’s range-topping sub-brand. Avenir models come loaded with the brand’s top luxury features, like heated and ventilated front seats, massaging seats, premium interior materials, and wide range of driver-assist technologies.

According to Global Vice President of Buick and GMC, Duncan Aldred, the Avenir trim level will be available on every EV and ICE model. This means that we’ll likely see an Avenir-trim Encore and Encore GX, along with Avenir variants of Buick’s upcoming 2024 EV.

More news about the future of Buick

As mentioned previously, big changes are on the horizon for Buick. The brand intends to release its first EV in 2024, under the new Buick Electra naming series. Ultimately, the brand wants to be fully electric by 2030.

In addition to the Buick lineup’s shift towards electrification, the brand also plans on taking its designs in a new direction, explains Sharon Gauci, executive director, Global Buick and GMC Design. “Our exteriors will incorporate fluid movements that contrast with tension to convey motion. Interiors will balance modern design, new technologies and attention to detail to evoke warmth and a rich sensory experience,” Gauci stated in a press release.

Representative of this seismic shift is the new Buick Wildcat EV concept. With its aggressive, futuristic design, it’s easy to see how the Wildcat represents the next evolution of the Buick brand. It’s also the first model to sport Buick’s new tri-shield logo, which will debut on production models starting in the next model year.

For more of the latest Buick updates, stay tuned to The News Wheel.