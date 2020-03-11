No Comments

GM Adding 1,200 Jobs in Lansing to Bolster Production

Photo: General Motors

General Motors will add 1,200 new jobs total to its manufacturing operations in Lansing, Michigan, to support production of two popular midsize SUVs and two new Cadillac sedans.

The Lansing Grand River Assembly plant will add 400 employees to fill out a second shift in General Assembly, which will allow the facility to support the launch of the all-new Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 sedans. At Lansing Delta Township Assembly, a third shift will go into effect to boost production of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, adding 800 jobs. These changes are expected to take effect by Q2 2020.

Looking at Luxury Brands? Some of the reasons why you’ll want to consider Cadillac

The latest investment in Lansing

Since 2015, GM has pumped over $1 billion into its Lansing manufacturing operations. Lansing Grand River Assembly received a $175 million investment in 2018 to prepare the plant for the CT4 and CT5, and Lansing Delta Township received a $36 million investment in 2019 to support production of the Traverse and Enclave.

“We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president, GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers. This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community.”

Lansing Grand River Assembly opened in 2001 and currently supports production of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, their high-performance V-Series equivalents, and the Chevrolet Camaro. Prior to the CT4 and CT5, Lansing Grand River built the now-discontinued Cadillac CTS and ATS. Current employment numbers are estimated at 1,437 hourly and salaried.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly opened in 2006 and is GM’s first-ever Leader in Energy and Environmental Design-Gold Certified Automobile Manufacturing Facility. Since it opened, the plant has built more than 3 million GM crossovers and SUVs. Approximately 2,497 people are currently employed at the facility.

New SUVs from Chevrolet: All-new 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban build on legendary histories