GM Named One of the Most Ethical Companies for Second Year

The GM logo

Photo: General Motors

Ethisphere has named GM to its list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the second year in a row that Ethisphere is recognizing GM for its ethical business practices.

Why did GM make the list?

Charging electric GM vehicles

Photo: General Motors

GM is the only automotive OEM to make the2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies list for 2021. It’s one of 135 honorees across 47 industries and 22 countries this year. Ethisphere chose each honoree for its dedication to making values-based decisions, being a leader, and having integrity.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve.”

GM employees prepping for mask production

Photo: John F. Martin for General Motors

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, GM has worked to make its production facilities and dealerships safe for both employees and customers. The automaker produced 30,000 critical-care ventilators and millions of face masks for frontline workers as well.

In response to the Black Lives Matter protests last year, GM donated $10 million to organizations that promote racial justice and inclusion. The company also released a statement condemning racism.

Mary Barra announcing plans for an electric future

Photo: General Motors

GM is currently working to create an all-electric future. By 2025, GM will put $27 billion towards the development of electric and autonomous vehicles. It will also have 30 new EVs in its lineup at that time. By 2040, GM is aiming for carbon neutrality in regard to its global operations and products.

If you’d to learn more about the businesses that made the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies list, you can check out all the honorees here.