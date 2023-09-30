No Comments

GMC Acadia Shows Off Jumbo-Sized Redesign for 2024

Photo: GMC

The GMC Acadia has been fully redesigned for 2024, and the result is a midsize three-row SUV that’s significantly larger and more luxurious than last year’s model. The new Acadia also comes with a long list of new and upgraded technologies that promote connectivity, convenience, and safety.

“GMC’s brand mission is to be a leader in capability, professional grade refinement, and technological innovation,” said Duncan Aldred, the global VP for Buick and GMC. “The all-new Acadia showcases all that and more in a uniquely GMC way — and it’s a blueprint of what’s to come for the GMC SUV portfolio.”

Photo: GMC

Expanded size, space, and power

For 2024, the Acadia has new truck-inspired proportions — and it’s a lot bigger, too. Thanks to 10.6 inches of extra length and 3.2 inches of extra height, the Acadia offers more space than ever for passengers. Along with a new eight-seat option, it also boasts an 80% increase in cargo space behind the third row.

Under the hood, the 2024 Acadia provides a power boost with its new 2.5-liter turbo engine. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this mill delivers 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque to go with 5,000 pounds of max towing.

Photo: GMC

Serious tech advancements

Inside the redesigned cabin, the 2024 Acadia shows off a new 15-inch portrait-oriented center touch screen and an 11-inch digital driver display. This array is compatible with Google built-in services for navigation, voice assistance, music, and more.

For upgraded driver assistance, several Acadia trims are now available with the Super Cruise hands-free driving system. At least 20 safety technologies come standard for Acadia drivers. This includes new features like Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, and Enhanced Lane Keep Assist.

Photo: GMC

High-end AT4 and Denali updates

The Acadia’s two highest trim levels have been thoroughly upgraded for 2024. The off-road-ready AT4 trim boasts a 1-inch lift with a tuned suspension, Active Torque Control AWD, a Terrain drive mode, and an interior with stitched upholstery and chrome-metallic trim. The Denali trim adds even more premium features. These include 22-inch machined aluminum wheels, a pillar-to-pillar panoramic sunroof, laser-etched interior wood trim, and a 16-speaker Bose sound system.

According to GMC, the 2024 Acadia will go on sale early next year.