GMC Sierra AT4 vs. GMC Sierra AT4X: What’s the Difference?
Up until 2022, the AT4 was the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup’s unquestioned off-roading master. But now, GMC has introduced the AT4X trim, which builds on the AT4 while offering an even higher level of all-terrain capability. Here’s a look at what these two GMC Sierra truck models share in common and how they differ.
Off-road equipment
The AT4 and AT4X both come well-equipped with off-road equipment. Each trim provides standard four-wheel drive, Hill Descent Control, a two-speed Autotrac transfer case with selectable drive modes, and an off-road suspension with a 2-inch factory lift. And each one is equipped with skid plates, recovery hooks, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud-Terrain tires.
However, the AT4X sets itself apart with several unique features. The truck’s off-road suspension adds Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers and unique springs for improved handling and a more comfortable ride on rough ground. The transfer case’s selectable drive modes add a Terrain Mode setting for one-pedal rock crawling. And while the AT4 has an automatic locking rear differential, the AT4X has driver-selectable front and rear differentials that lock electronically for even more off-road control.
Interior and exterior features
Most exterior features are similar for the AT4 and AT4X. Both come equipped with the six-function MultiPro Tailgate, a spray-on bedliner, and LED lamps. And both models have unique badging for their trim level.
On the inside, the AT4 shows off a Jet Black color scheme with Kalahari accents and perforated leather upholstery. The AT4X gets an Obsidian Rush interior with full-grain leather upholstery, white piping and red stitching, and Vanta ash wood accents. Both models have heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, and the AT4X adds a massage function as well.
Technology
The AT4 and AT4X share features like a 13.4-inch touch screen, a 12.3-inch driver display, wireless charging, and the GMC Pro Safety package of driver-assistance technologies. However, several systems that are available for the AT4 are included as standard on the AT4X. These include a Rear Camera Mirror, a 15-inch Head-Up Display, and an HD Surround Vision camera system. The AT4X also comes with a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, while the AT4 has a seven-speaker version.
Engines
The AT4 comes standard with a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine that achieves 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. A 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque is available as well. This V8 is the only engine offered for the AT4X. Also, both trims come with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Pricing
As you might suspect, the AT4 has a significantly lower price tag than the AT4X. Right now, the AT4 starts at $64,595, while the AT4X will cost you at least $78,295.
The AT4 and AT4X are both part of a GMC Sierra lineup that’s been significantly refreshed and upgraded for the 2022 model year. They’re both available to order or test-drive at dealerships around the country.
