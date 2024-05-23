No Comments

Inaugural GMC Sierra EV Gets Improved Driving Range Estimate

Photo: GMC

The eagerly anticipated GMC Sierra EV pickup truck will arrive this summer with even more extensive driving range than previously estimated.

According to General Motors, the Sierra EV’s Denali Edition 1 trim level can now travel up to 440 miles on a single charge. That’s a 10% increase compared to the 400-mile estimate provided when the Sierra EV was first announced.

What to know about the Denali Edition 1

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available on a limited basis, starting with customers who have already reserved one. It’s easily the most luxurious and advanced truck in the planned Sierra EV lineup.

This truck is built on the innovative Ultium platform, boasting a powertrain configuration that delivers 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque when Max Power mode is activated. The truck will also be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds or handle a payload of up to 1,450 pounds.

When connected to an 800-volt DC public fast charger, the Sierra EV’s Ultium battery pack can add 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes. Thanks to Power Station Pro, the truck’s battery pack can also be used to power tools, appliances, and even an entire home.

Photo: GMC

Denali Edition 1 comes equipped with a wide range of performance features, including 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk, which allows the truck to move diagonally and gives it a tighter turning radius. The included Air Ride Adaptive Suspension raises and lowers the truck’s height to optimize ground clearance and ride comfort.

Inside, Denali Edition 1 features a 16.8-inch touchscreen, premium upholstery and other materials, and a panoramic fixed glass roof. The exterior boasts highlights like 24-inch wheels, the six-function MultiPro tailgate, and a MultiPro midgate that opens into the crew cab and increases the length of the bed.

Denali Edition 1 is the first Sierra EV to go on sale, but it won’t be the only one. Throughout late 2024 and early 2025, it will be joined by three other models: Denali, AT4, and Elevation. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more details as these models expand the GMC Sierra EV lineup.