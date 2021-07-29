No Comments

GMC Terrain Makes US News’ Best Cars for Camping List

2021 GMC Terrain Denali

Photo: GMC

After a lot of time spent indoors, in quarantine, and away from the people and activities we love, it makes sense there’s a sense of urgency to get moving, get outside, and get going. For outdoor enthusiasts who have camping on their summer, fall, or winter bucket lists, it might be time to upgrade vehicles. Consider the 2021 GMC Terrain, for example. This well-equipped small SUV took a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 16 Best Cars for Camping in 2021.

Available Now: 2021 GMC Terrain

“If you’re headed for the beach instead of the woods, the 2021 GMC Terrain has a fold-flat front passenger seat that can accommodate long items, like a surfboard. If you need that space for people, passengers will find the cabin has plenty of room to get comfortable in both rows,” according to Kristen Hall-Geisler.

Interior amenities

Camping trips often require a lot of gear, big and small. She points out that the cabin in the GMC Terrain features many cubbies, ideal for securing small items or essentials.

Power and capability

Under the hood of the 2021 GMC Terrain is a 1.5-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission that generates 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2021 Terrain can tow a maximum weight of 1,500 pounds.

Substantial safety tech

Along with comfy space for people, organization tools for gear, and a responsive powertrain that allows you to tow toys or gear for your adventure, the 2021 Terrain prioritizes safety. Standard on the small SUV is the brand’s suite of advanced driver-assist technologies — GMC Pro Safety. It includes advanced systems that under proper conditions work to keep you safe in your lane, help you minimize or avoid a collision, remind you when you’re getting too close to the vehicle ahead of you, and automatically adjusts headlights to brighten your path at night without sacrificing the safety of oncoming traffic.

Car Care: Tire maintenance tips

For all your camping adventures this year and beyond, consider the features of the 2021 GMC Terrain.