GMC Unveils the Entire AT4 Lineup

Photo: GMC

Premium luxury meets off-road capability in GMC’s new lineup of AT4 vehicles. That’s why the automaker is expanding the AT4 lineup to include the entire family of GMC vehicles.

Meet the AT4 lineup

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

The rugged trim level debuted on the 2019 Sierra, and it proved to be a smash-hit among truck enthusiasts — as proven by a 14-percent increase in year-over-year sales. AT4 models differentiate themselves with bold design cues, including fog lights, a black chrome grille, exclusive interior color schemes, and aluminum cabin accents. Plus, they’re engineered for top-of-the-line performance in off-road conditions. Here’s a look at the exclusive features on each AT4 model.

Sierra: The OG AT4 truck sports a 2-inch lift along with skid plates and Rancho shocks. Plus, it comes standard with the legendary MultiPro tailgate, and offers Mud-Terrain tires and the durable Carbon Fiber Bed.

The OG AT4 truck sports a 2-inch lift along with skid plates and Rancho shocks. Plus, it comes standard with the legendary MultiPro tailgate, and offers Mud-Terrain tires and the durable Carbon Fiber Bed. Sierra HD: The Sierra’s big brother is ready for anything thanks to an off-road suspension kit, as well as all of the Sierra’s AT4 additions. However, the HD model comes with a 15-camera suite, designed to help with both trailering and detecting obstacles when you’re venturing though rough terrain.

The Sierra’s big brother is ready for anything thanks to an off-road suspension kit, as well as all of the Sierra’s AT4 additions. However, the HD model comes with a 15-camera suite, designed to help with both trailering and detecting obstacles when you’re venturing though rough terrain. Acadia: The family-friendly Acadia gets an off-road makeover, complete with all-terrain tires, a twin-clutch AWD System and the Traction Select System with the new Off-Road mode.

The family-friendly Acadia gets an off-road makeover, complete with all-terrain tires, a twin-clutch AWD System and the Traction Select System with the new Off-Road mode. Canyon: The Canyon steps up its game with 31-inch Duratrac Tires, an automatic locking rear differential and an off-road-tuned suspension system. It’s set to hit dealerships during the spring of 2020.

The Canyon steps up its game with 31-inch Duratrac Tires, an automatic locking rear differential and an off-road-tuned suspension system. It’s set to hit dealerships during the spring of 2020. Yukon: Enjoy 4 inches of adjustable height thanks to the Yukon’s air suspension system. Plus, it will boast a 15-inch head-up display and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Enjoy 4 inches of adjustable height thanks to the Yukon’s air suspension system. Plus, it will boast a 15-inch head-up display and an electronic limited-slip differential. Terrain: Not much has been revealed about the upcoming Terrain, but the automaker promises that it will boast impressive capability, advanced tech tools, and the AT4 line’s signature good looks. It should be available in the fall of 2020.

Phil Brook, vice president of GMC Marketing, explained the ideas driving the AT4 lineup. “AT4 continues GMC’s bold entrance into the premium, off-road and adventure-oriented truck and SUV space. For each of the AT4 variants, we listened to our customers and made sure the vehicles met their active lifestyle needs,” he stated.