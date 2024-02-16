No Comments

Guide to 2024 Buick Enclave Trim Levels

Photo: Buick

As the largest SUV in Buick’s lineup and the only one with three rows, the 2024 Enclave provides on-the-go families with a comfortable, versatile, and well-equipped transportation option. The Enclave lineup has three trim levels to choose from, and here’s an in-depth rundown of the key features and design elements included with each one.

Standard features for all 2024 Buick Enclave trim levels

First, let’s take a look at the key standard features shared by all three 2024 Buick Enclave trim levels. You’ll find a 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission under the hood of each trim level. LED headlamps, roof rails, and a hands-free power programmable liftgate are included as well.

On the inside, all Enclave models boast seven seats, perforated leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel. An 8-inch touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability are among the SUV’s many standard connectivity features. Also standard: Enhanced Buick Driver Confidence, a suite of nine advanced safety systems.

Essence

The Enclave’s Essence trim level rides on standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, with 20-inch options like Gloss Black, Midnight Silver, chrome, and polished or machined aluminum available as well. Other options include a power moonroof and Buick tri-shield puddle lamps. Inside, Essence offers a choice between Dark Galvanized/Ebony or Whisper Beige/Ebony color schemes. You’ll also receive a 4.2-inch Driver Information Center, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a six-speaker sound system.

Photo: Buick

Premium

The Premium trim primarily distinguishes itself from Essence with a more generous selection of high-end features. These include auto-dimming side mirrors, a built-in navigation system, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. Amenities like front seats with ventilation and a massage function, heated second-row outboard seats, and a power-folding third-row bench seat elevate the interior. Premium also comes with standard advanced technologies like a color head-up display, an 8-inch Driver Information Center, a Rear Camera Mirror, and an HD Surround Vision camera system.

Photo: Buick

Avenir

Avenir is Buick’s most luxurious trim level, and the Enclave is no exception to this rule. The exterior boasts unique grille and headlamp designs, 20-inch wheels with Pearl Nickel finish, a panoramic power moonroof, and an exclusive Rich Garnet Metallic paint option. The interior comes equipped with all the Premium trim’s top features, and it also displays special Avenir embroidery on the carpeted floor mats and script on the door sills. Other Avenir features include 3 years of OnStar remote access, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, and a smooth-riding real-time damping suspension system.

Available features for all Enclave models

Certain Enclave features are offered as options across the entire lineup. For example, all three trims can be equipped with Intelligent AWD for improved traction and agility. The Trailering Package enables 5,000 pounds of max towing with features like Hitch Guidance, Hitch View, and a heavy-duty engine cooling system. Other options include molded assist steps, roof rack cross rails, and protective features like all-weather floor liners and a retractable cargo shade.

