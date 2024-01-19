No Comments

Guide to 2024 Buick Encore GX Trim Levels

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir

Photo: Buick

The Encore GX is Buick’s most popular SUV, appealing to a wide range of lifestyles with its versatile interior, premium styling, and high-value features. For the 2024 model year, here’s a detailed look at the key features included with each Buick Encore GX trim level.

Standard features for all Encore GX trim levels

Encore GX trims share many standard features in common. QuietTuning technology and a fully independent Ride and Handling suspension create a smooth driving experience. LED headlamps and heated side mirrors are included as well. On the inside, each trim provides push-button start, USB charging ports for both rows, and a split-folding rear seat.

An 11-inch color touch screen and 8-inch Driver Information Center combine to create a standard 19-inch ultrawide display. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker audio system, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability are included too. Plus, every Encore GX model receives six advanced Buick Driver Confidence safety technologies, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Preferred

Along with the standard equipment listed in the previous section, the entry-level Preferred trim distinguishes itself with exterior features like 18-inch Bright Silver-painted aluminum wheels and halogen taillamps. Inside, this model offers leatherette-trimmed cloth upholstery in two available color schemes: Ebony or Whisper Beige with Ebony accents. And under the hood is a standard 1.2-liter turbo engine that puts out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque.

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring

Photo: Buick

Sport Touring

The mid-level Sport Touring trim presents a darker, sportier look with a gloss-black grille and bumper accents, 18-inch gloss-black wheels, LED taillamps, and an available black contrast roof. Interior highlights include a flat-bottom steering wheel and full leatherette upholstery in Ebony or Whisper Beige/Ebony. A 1.3-liter turbo engine also comes standard, providing 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Avenir

The Encore GX lineup’s most luxurious trim level is the Avenir. It’s powered by the same 1.3-liter turbo as the Sport Touring trim. The exterior boasts 19-inch Pearl Nickel aluminum wheels, a Black Ice grille, clear-lensed LED taillamps, and an available hands-free power liftgate. The cabin comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, a fold-flat front passenger seat, Ebony or Whisper Beige/Ebony leather upholstery, and an available Rear Camera Mirror.

Available features for Encore GX trim levels

For better handling and traction, each Encore GX trim level can be equipped with available AWD. Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Surround Vision, wireless charging, and a panoramic power moonroof are also available across the lineup. Amenities like a power lumbar driver seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel are available on Preferred and Sport Touring and standard on Avenir.

