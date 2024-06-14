No Comments

Guide to 2024 Buick Envision Trim Levels

The 2024 Buick Envision’s Sport Touring trim

Photo: Buick

The Buick Envision shows off attractively refreshed looks, expanded standard features, and updated technologies for the 2024 model year. Like Buick’s other vehicles, this compact SUV is now available in Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir trim levels. Read on to learn more about how each of these three configurations are equipped.

Preferred

Despite its entry-level status, the Buick Envision’s Preferred trim comes with a fairly comprehensive list of features. AWD comes standard, and QuietTuning technology ensures a comfortable ride. Exterior highlights include 18-inch Technical Gray machined alloy wheels, enhanced LED headlamps and taillamps, and wing-shaped light signatures. Inside, you’ll find a power driver seat, multicolor ambient lighting, and wireless charging.

A new ultrawide 30-inch display screen provides Google built-in compatibility and OnStar connected services, and you’ll also receive a Bose premium sound system and a head-up display. Standard safety and driver-assistance tech is plentiful inside the Envision, including these advanced systems:

Safety Alert Seat

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert and Rear Pedestrian Alert

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Reverse Automatic Braking

HD Surround Vision

Traffic Sign Recognition and Speed Limit Assist

For an even more well-equipped Preferred trim, you can add the available Comfort and Convenience Package. This package upgrades the Envision with amenities like a heated steering wheel and front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control with an air quality indicator, and a hands-free programmable power liftgate.

The interior of the Envision Sport Touring

Photo: Buick

Sport Touring

As you might guess from its name, the Sport Touring trim sets itself apart with the Envision lineup’s sleekest and most athletic design elements. On the outside, these take the form of 20-inch Carbon Flash Metallic wheels, gloss black trim, black roof rails, and a mesh-patterned grille. Sport Touring’s interior is equally distinctive, offering a choice between Ebony/Sky Cool Gray and Garnet/Ebony color schemes. The front seats show off synthetic suede inserts and embossed headrests. You’ll also find a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and alloy sport pedals.

Avenir

The Avenir trim shows off the Envision at its most luxurious. Continuous Damping Control gives this model an especially smooth ride. The exterior flaunts 20-inch Pearl Nickel wheels and a gloss black grille with chrome accents. Inside, the Avenir welcomes passengers with heated and ventilated front seats that are upholstered in perforated leather and embroidered with Avenir logos. Other standard Avenir features include a panoramic moonroof, a Rear Camera Mirror, and all the amenities in the Comfort and Convenience Package.

