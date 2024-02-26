No Comments

Guide to 2024 Chevrolet Equinox Trim Levels

2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS in Radiant Red Tintcoat

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is known for being a family vehicle, but thanks to its versatile design, it’s also excellent as a commuter car and road trip machine. From its smart safety features to its convenient tech tools, here’s a look at what each model of the Equinox brings to the table.

LS

The standard model of the Equinox comes equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that earns up to 31 mpg on the highway. this crossover SUV offers seating for five and a spacious second row that’s roomy enough for teens and adults. Fold down the rear seats for access to 63.9 cubic feet of cargo room.

In terms of tech, it boasts standard Chevy Safety Assist, wireless smartphone connectivity, charging-only USB ports, a 7-inch infotainment system, and Bluetooth wireless streaming.

LT

The LT model sports a few upgrades over the entry-level LS model. On the outside, it comes standard with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a power programmable liftgate, along with available options including heated power outside mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, 18- and 19-inch aluminum wheels, a panoramic power sunroof, roof rails, and the optional Blackout Package. This customization option adds a black finish grille, black mirror caps, and a gloss black set of emblems.

Its interior boasts additional features including a standard 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. Plus, the Equinox LT is the first model of the SUV that offers an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system with built-in navigation technology, along with front and rear park assist, HD surround vision, and rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change alert with side blind zone alert.

RS

The sporty RS model offers a few enhancements over the previous two trims. It stands out from the lineup with custom badging, black emblems, a Jet Black interior with red accents, and available leather seating. On the inside, it’s equipped with a Bose premium 7-speaker audio system.

Premier

The range-topping Premier model has a variety of standard and available luxuries you won’t find on other trims. It has data USB ports, an SD card reader, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory functionality, and a wireless phone charging station, all standard. Available luxuries include automatic parking assist, heated rear outboard seats, and ventilated front seats.

