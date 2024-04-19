No Comments

Guide to 2024 Chevrolet Trax Trim Levels

From left, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax LT, RS, and ACTIV trims

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Trax was redesigned from the ground up for 2024, ushering in new technologies, new looks, and a new lineup of trim levels for this small SUV. Here’s a closer look at the key features and design elements included with each Trax trim.

LS

The entry-level LS trim is most notable for its high-value standard safety and infotainment technologies. It’s equipped with an 8-inch color touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Also included is the Chevy Safety Assist suite and its six features: Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams. On the exterior, LS displays 17-inch steel wheels and LED headlamps.

1RS

This model is the first of two RS trim levels. On top of the standard features included with LS, it adds exterior touches like 18-inch machined black-painted alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, an RS grille and badging, and black bowtie emblems. The red-accented interior shows off heated front seats and a heated flat-bottom steering wheel.

The Trax LT

Photo: Chevrolet

LT

The top highlight for the LT trim is a new 19-inch screen array that integrates an 11-inch center touchscreen and an 8-inch digital driver display. Automatic climate control, a six-speaker audio system, Evotex/cloth upholstery, and USB charging ports for the second row are included as well. On the outside, LT comes with roof side rails, silver-painted fascias, LED signature lighting, and 17-inch gray-painted machined aluminum wheels.

The Trax 2RS

Photo: Chevrolet

2RS

The 2RS trim incorporates the top features from both 1RS and LT, and it also builds on 1RS styling both inside and out. The exterior showcases 19-inch machined black-painted wheels, while the interior comes with full Evotex upholstery and bolder red accents.

The Trax ACTIV

Photo: Chevrolet

ACTIV

Sitting atop the Trax lineup, the ACTIV trim offers a number of unique features and styling elements. On the outside, it displays 18-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, special badging, and a black grille with chrome accents and a body-color insert. The interior flaunts yellow-accented black Evotex seats as well as yellow accents on the dashboard and door linings. A wrapped steering wheel and an eight-way power driver seat are included, too.

Available features for the Trax

Some features are only offered as options for the Trax. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Park Assist are available to upgrade the safety of all models. Adaptive Cruise Control, a power sunroof, and wireless charging can be added to LT, 2RS, and ACTIV trims.

