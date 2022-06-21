No Comments

Guide to Chevrolet Silverado Special Editions

Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado lets you customize your truck with a quartet of special edition models. Here’s a rundown of what features come on each of these exclusive trucks.

Rally Edition

The Rally Edition is designed to spice up the Custom and RST trim levels. It adds blacked-out features, including badges, headlamp bezels, rally stripes, exhaust tips, assist steps, and wheels. It even gives your truck distinctive black bowtie emblems, a black Chevrolet lettered tailgate, and a spray-on bedliner.

On the RST trim level, the Rally Edition includes the Protection Package, and requires you to select the Jet Black interior. . However, this special edition isn’t compatible with other types of assist steps, the Multi-Flex Tailgate, the Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, and Z71 Off-Road Package. The package also requires you to select from five exterior paint colors: Black, Silver Ice Metallic, Summit White, Red Hot, or Glacier Blue Metallic.

Realtree Special Edition (Crew Cab Short Bed)

You can dress up the Custom Trail Boss model with this outdoorsy special edition package. It puts a wild twist on the Silverado by adding Realtree graphics all across the vehicle’s exterior, along with Realtree interior door trim and all-weather floor liners decked out with the Z71 logo. Other exterior features include black recovery hooks, a Realtree-logo-emblazoned Chevytec spray-on bedliner, exclusive badging, and sleek black headlamp bezels. Other exterior additions include 4-inch black round assist steps and a dual-outlet exhaust system with black rectangular tips. This special edition model is only available when you opt for a Summit White, Black, or Sand Dune Metallic exterior paint job.

Midnight Edition

Exclusively available in black, this special edition is offered for the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss trim levels. This special edition dresses up your Silverado with black headlamp bezels, black recovery hooks, and a dual-outlet exhaust system with Black rectangular tips. If you choose the Midnight Edition on a Custom Trail Boss model, it’ll come with a Chevytec spray-on bedliner, Z71 badges, Z71-branded all-weather floor liners, and a Silver-hammer interior trim kit.

On the LT Trail Boss trim level, you can only get this special edition if you opt for the Jet Black interior color palette and the LT Trail Boss Premium Package, the Leather Package, the Convenience Package II, front bucket seats, and the 5.3-liter V8 engine. The Custom Trail Boss only requires the 5.3-liter engine.

Redline Edition (Double Cab or Crew Cab Short Bed)

Available exclusively on the RST trim level, the Redline Edition lives up to its name by adding red accents to the exterior of your Silverado. It dresses up the pickup truck with red recovery hooks, red-lined badges, red-accented wheels, and red exterior mirror stripes. These splashes of color are designed to accent the model’s blacked-out exterior features, similar to those found on the Midnight Edition. This special also includes the Protection Package, which adds a Chevytec-branded spray-on bedliner and rear wheelhouse liners. This special edition isn’t compatible with the Z71 Off-Road and

Protection Package and Z71 Off-Road Package. Also, your truck must be Summit White, Silver Ice Metallic, or Black.

