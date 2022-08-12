No Comments

Guide to Packages on the Chevy Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Traverse may not be as luxury-oriented as the Suburban or Tahoe, but it offers plenty of ways to add comfort to your daily drive.

Ready to Upgrade? Here’s why you should trade in your old vehicle

Roadside Safety Package

This package includes a first-aid kit with all the basics, like bandages and gauze, bundled in a Chevy-branded zipper case. It also includes a Chevy-branded safety kit that comes with bungee cords, gloves, a screwdriver, cable ties, and jumper cables, among other car-repair essentials. Cargo Package The included cargo shade protects your valuables from prying eyes, while the vertical cargo net keeps loose items corralled.

Interior Protection Package

This basic protection package includes all-weather mats for all three rows, along with the cargo bay, so you can protect your whole vehicle from dirty shoes and muddy paws.

Chrome Essentials Package

If you want to give your Traverse some flashy exterior accents, you can pick this package — it provides chrome mirror caps and bright sill plates.

Premium Carpet Floor Mat Package

In this package, you’ll receive plush, carpeted mats for all three rows. Just bear in mind that you won’t receive a mat for the cargo bay.

Floor Liner Package

This package is just like the Interior Protection Package, but features an integrated cargo bay liner that safeguards the third-row rear seatbacks.

Black Accent Package

Designed to spice up your Traverse, this package adds a black grille and replaces the standard gold bowtie with a chrome-and-black badge.

Blackout Package

The Blackout Package includes everything in the Black Accent package, as well as a black rear license plate applique, black mirror caps, and blacked-out trim level badging.

“Hit the Road” Package

In this package, you’ll find molded assist steps to make entering and exiting the vehicle easier, especially for small children or elderly passengers. It also adds roof rails that enable you to secure cargo carriers, bikes, skis, canoes, and more to your vehicle’s exterior.

Redline Edition

This aesthetic-focused package provides the blacked-out accents you’ll also find on the Blackout package, along with red-accented wheels, nameplate badges, and Redline decals. It also gives your Traverse a custom look with dark taillamps and a Dual Skyscape two-panel power sunroof. Plus, it accessorizes the Traverse with trailering equipment. You’ll only be able to opt for this package if you choose a Jet Black leather-appointed interior.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more info on the latest model of the Chevy Traverse.