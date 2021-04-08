No Comments

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Let Your Gas Tank Get Too Low

Photo: The News Wheel

If you’ve got a combustion-engine vehicle, then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded gas pump light. And while it’s easy to ignore, there are potential consequences to leaving your vehicle’s gas tank nearly empty. Here’s a look at why you should keep your car’s gas tank above one-quarter full.

Fuel line freezes

Under chilly conditions, a low gas tank can lead to a frozen fuel line. In the absence of fuel, your car’s gas tank is mostly filled with air, and the accompanying moisture it brings. That moisture can freeze and clog up the fuel line, which can prevent your car from starting. Don’t get stranded in the cold — keep an eye on that fuel gauge and hit the pump when necessary.

Fuel filter clogs

Have you ever seen the gritty bits at the bottom of a coffee maker pitcher? Due to rust and debris, something similar can build up at the bottom of your car’s fuel tank. And just like how the last cup in the coffee maker can be unpleasant, the grits in your car’s fuel tank also have the potential give you a bitter surprise. That debris can build up and clog your fuel filter, preventing your car’s engine from getting the gas it needs. Under normal circumstances, a fuel filter should only need to be changed every 30,000 miles, but if you regularly operate your car with a low gas tank, this service interval could be shorter.

Fuel pump damage

The fuel pump is responsible for transporting fuel from the tank to the engine — so without it, your car won’t be able to run. To operate properly, the fuel pump needs to be submerged in gasoline, which helps it stay lubricated and cool. However, if your gas tank gets too low, the pump could overheat or suck up sediment, which could cause it to malfunction or break down prematurely. And that’s not something to take lightly, since a fuel pump can cost upwards of $1,000, plus labor costs. Luckily, a well-cared-for fuel pump can last over 100,000 miles.

Engine misfires

When the fuel pump sucks up air instead of gasoline, it does more than cause the pump to overheat — it can lead to your engine misfiring due to the interruption of its fuel supply. This may make your ride feel shaky, hesitant, or sluggish. And if you allow this to happen regularly, it could lead to costly engine damage.

