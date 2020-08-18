No Comments

How Toyota’s ‘Cars For Good’ Program Connected Dealers with Local Charities

Photo: Toyota Canada

Toyota and its Canadian dealerships developed a new Cars For Good program, which aimed to support local charities by giving them short-term vehicle loans and other delivery services at no cost. From June through the end of July, a number of Toyota’s Canadian dealers took advantage to help their communities.

In Clarington near Ontario, the Bowmanville Older Adults Association received a Toyota RAV4 equipped with all-wheel drive. The organization, which transports seniors to and from appointments, had been forced to close temporarily during the pandemic. The RAV4 helped fill a gap in the association’s transportation needs.

Photo: Toyota Canada

In British Columbia’s Burnaby, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank was loaned a Toyota Sienna. It used the minivan to distribute food throughout the city. “The volunteer powered shuttle service we have created with this beautiful van is hugely valued by our clients, and we are so proud to be able to offer it,” said Cynthia Boulter, COO of Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Boulter explained how the Sienna made it easier for seniors and other clients with mobility issues to make the trip to its warehouse, calling it a “game changer.”

Photo: Toyota Canada

In the Nipissing area, a Toyota C-HR loaned to a local radio station — 106.3 Moose FM — was dubbed “The Kindness Cruiser.” It cruised the area, helping people in need and enabling the station to perform random acts of kindness.

Even the hydrogen-powered Mirai was called to action. Loaned to Pharmacy Brunet in Quebec City, the fuel cell car was put to use to help deliver prescription medication.

The Cars For Good program, which ran from the start of June to the end of July, was just one of many initiatives that Toyota and its dealers undertook to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker also supported food banks and blood services, bolstered consumer services, and more, which you can learn about in more detail on its official website.