Hudson Rouge Wins MediaPost Marketing Award for Lincoln Work

Photo: Lincoln

MediaPost named Hudson Rouge the Automotive Agency of the Year (Traditional) in its 2020 Marketing Automotive Awards. Hudson Rouge won the top overall prize for its work with Lincoln, which includes the “Comfort in the Extreme” campaign that launched at the start of the year.

The agency earns praise not just for its campaign, but for delivering despite the challenges of the pandemic. MediaPost notes that Hudson Rouge put together the “Comfort in the Extreme” campaign “without leaving the relative safety of a studio in Brooklyn, using state-of-the art, 360-degree projections to simulate diverse locations.” The resulting ads are all the more impressive when you realize the limitations conquered along the way.

“This is very exciting for both Hudson Rouge and for Lincoln, as we pivoted over the last year to find creative ways to tell our brand story and overcome the challenges of doing that in a pandemic,” said Jon Pearce, Global Chief Creative Officer, Hudson Rouge. “MediaPost cited that our campaigns have results to prove it works — we couldn’t agree more and are thrilled that others recognize that, as well.”

Matthew McConaughey panel key to agency’s win

The award also recognizes Hudson Rouge for its use of Matthew McConaughey during the pandemic. While the spokesman for the brand didn’t appear in any new commercials, he did take part in Lincoln’s partnership with the meditation app Calm. This included having the Academy Award-winner take part in a panel focusing on wellness. Last August, McConaughey joined a panel including Lincoln’s Michael Sprague and Calm’s Tamara Levitt and moderated by … ugh … goop’s Elise Lochnen.

During the conversation, McConaughey said that driving in a Lincoln Navigator was a big part of his personal wellness routine. You can view the panel in its entirety below.

Hudson Rouge originally brought McConaughey in as Lincoln’s new face in 2014. The commercials in which he stars have been a crucial part of the luxury brand’s reinvention in the years since. McConaughey will no doubt continue in that key role as Lincoln looks ahead to launching its first EV next year.

Hudson Rouge will accept the Automotive Agency of the Year (Traditional) award during the 2021 New York International Auto Show later this month.