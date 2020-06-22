No Comments

Hyundai Canada Offers Discount for Health Workers

Hyundai Canada is offering a major discount to first responders and health care workers

Canada’s first responders and health care employees have made enormous sacrifices and endured serious risks during their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hyundai Canada recently instituted a discount program to thank these workers.

Hyundai Canada is now giving eligible health employees exclusive dealer invoice pricing when they buy, finance, or lease a Hyundai vehicle. This discount can also be paired with other offers.

Paramedics, firefighters, hospital staff, long-term care workers, corrections officers, and others on the front lines of pandemic response are among those who qualify for the discount.

The dealer invoice price is the amount the dealership pays to the manufacturer for the vehicle, before markups, fees, and other charges are added. It’s usually significantly less than what customers normally end up paying.

“Our first responders and health care workers have shown immense strength, resilience, and compassion during this pandemic. Giving back to those who have given so much to our communities is undeniably the right thing to do,” said Don Romano, the president and CEO of Hyundai Canada. “We’ve created this program to show our appreciation and offer a heartfelt thank-you for their remarkable work.”

Hyundai Canada has already stepped up in a variety of other ways since the beginning of the pandemic.

A few months ago, the automaker donated more than 150,000 gloves and 100,000 masks to the Markham Stouffville Hospital in Ontario so employees could continue safely treating virus patients.

Before that, Hyundai Canada also donated $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada to help the organization provide emergency relief and weather the disruption in funding brought on by COVID-19.

According to Hyundai, the dealer invoice discount will be available for eligible customers through the end of July at dealerships across the country — giving Canada’s health care workers another five weeks or so to take advantage.