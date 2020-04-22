No Comments

Hyundai Gives $100K to Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Photo: Hyundai

A $100,000 gift from Hyundai Canada is helping the country’s Boys and Girls Clubs reach youths whose lives have been disrupted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A huge thank you to Hyundai Canada for their generous donation to our emergency relief fund,” said Owen Charters, the president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. “Our clubs are on the frontlines doing everything they can to support vulnerable communities — this act of generosity will help them reach more young people and their families in these uncertain times.”

Although physical Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada locations have had to close as part of efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, Hyundai Canada’s donation is being put to good use by the organization’s emergency relief fund.

The money is going toward an array of support services and essential needs in communities across Canada. These include mental health and counseling; childcare for emergency workers’ children; food and other key items for families; assistance for Club staff and their families; and rent and wage subsidies to help local Club locations make up for lost funding.

“Now more than ever, it’s crucial that we support all members of our local communities and ensure they have access to all the resources they need,” said Don Romano, the president and CEO of Hyundai Canada. “We’re proud to contribute to the incredible work done by Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada to help young people navigate through this difficult time.”

Hyundai’s partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada dates back to 2018. The organization provides food, afterschool programs, mental health services, and educational opportunities to more than 200,000 young people in hundreds of communities throughout Canada.

