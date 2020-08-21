No Comments

Hyundai Introduces Sporty 2021 Elantra N Line

Photo: Hyundai

Drivers looking for a little extra fun behind the wheel will soon have a new option in the Hyundai lineup: the 2021 Elantra N Line.

Inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand, the Elantra N Line builds on the all-new Elantra with sporty design enhancements, livelier handling, and a more potent powertrain.

Under the hood, the Elantra N Line carries a 1.6-liter GDI turbo engine that makes 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed double-clutch transmission with paddle shifters.

The Elantra N Line also boasts performance upgrades like a stiffened suspension for better grip, a multi-link independent rear suspension, and bigger front brake rotors.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

The exterior of the Elantra N Line is styled to look lower, wider, and more dynamic. Design elements like N badging, a geometric grille, arrow-shaped air curtains and side creases, gloss-black accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels emphasize the model’s sportiness. The car’s sculpted rear boasts chrome twin exhaust, an N Line rear diffuser, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the Elantra N Line presents track-inspired features like N sport seats with leather bolsters, a shifter with leather and metal elements, alloy pedals, and a spoked steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather. Drive Mode Selector allows drivers to customize the vehicle’s performance based on personal preferences and road conditions.

The Elantra N Line integrates a full complement of modern safety and infotainment tech. Hyundai Digital Key is included, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic warning, driver monitoring, and automatic high beams are provided as well.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is expected to go on sale sometime this fall at dealerships around the U.S.