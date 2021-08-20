No Comments

Hyundai Palisade Awarded for Winter-Ready Excellence

A recent honor gives the 2021 Hyundai Palisade bragging rights as an SUV that’s well-equipped to handle tough winter driving conditions.

Fun for the Whole Family: The best Hyundai SUVs for your loved ones

As part of the organization’s annual Winter Vehicle Awards, the New England Motor Press Association named the Palisade its Best in Class Midsize SUV/Crossover for 2021.

To select award winners, NEMPA members test vehicles in winter driving situations and assess how well their performance, design, and features hold up. Models with strong, surefooted capabilities and winter-ready features typically do the best in these evaluations.

“Our Vehicle Awards are won by those vehicles that prove their ability and agility in one of the most densely populated and geographically distinct regions in America,” said NEMPA President John Paul.

The Palisade’s top winter features

The 2021 Palisade boasts an array of capabilities and features that come in handy for the cold and snow. All four trims are available with HTRAC all-wheel drive, which includes a Snow Mode and Downhill Brake Control for better handling in rough conditions. Both FWD and AWD models provide Hillstart Assist Control as well.

Safe and Connected: Hyundai BlueLink services are here to save the day

The Palisade also comes with an independent multi-link rear suspension for smooth driving on pothole-pitted roads, standard LED headlights for dark winter months, heated side mirrors for frosty mornings, and available rain-sensing windshield wipers for wet and slushy weather.

Inside, the Palisade is a comfortable refuge from howling winds and icy temperatures. Dual-zone temperature control comes standard on SEL and above trims, and all trims provide standard second-row HVAC controls. Heated front seats are standard on SEL and up. Heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel are available on higher trims.

The Palisade also gets a full set of safety technologies to make winter driving less stressful. Standard features like Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection, and Trailer Sway Control provide an extra layer of security when roads are bad.

Get more details on the Palisade and other Hyundai models by consulting our coverage at The News Wheel.