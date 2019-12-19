No Comments

Hyundai Sales Make Strides in November

The 2020 Hyundai Venue debuted at dealerships in November

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai celebrated a successful November, racking up a 6 percent increase in overall U.S. sales over the same period in 2018 — along with a 19 percent jump in retail sales.

That increase resulted in a final tally of 60,601 sales for the month, including 33,340 SUVs. The automaker has now enjoyed sales growth in 15 of the last 16 months.

In November, customers got their first opportunity to purchase a pair of fresh Hyundai models — the all-new 2020 Venue SUV and the redesigned 2020 Sonata sedan.

“As we just presented at the LA Auto Show, we are in the midst of a product onslaught that introduces industry-leading vehicles across the spectrum of performance,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “Sonata and Venue are the latest to arrive at dealers, providing customers with even more options for outstanding design, technology leadership, and excellent drivability, in whatever package meets their needs.”

Several Hyundai models achieved sales gains for the month. Veloster hatchback sales increased 7.5 percent, Santa Fe SUV sales rose 8.3 percent, and Ioniq car sales were up 39.2 percent. The Kona and Tucson also made slight gains. The new Palisade flagship SUV sold 5,996 units, while the new Venue notched 290 sales in its first partial month of availability. However, sedan models continued to lose ground, with the Elantra down 4.5 percent and the Accent down 18.4 percent.

For the year as a whole, Hyundai sales are on pace to post solid gains. With just one month left in 2019, the automaker has sold 624,051 vehicles — 3.5 percent ahead of where it was a year ago.

