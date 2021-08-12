No Comments

Hyundai Sales Sizzle Again in July

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai extended its U.S. sales hot streak in July, posting a fifth straight monthly double-digit increase.

Sales for the month totaled 68,500 units, up 19 percent from July 2020. That number includes 61,277 retail sales — a new July record for the automaker.

Bucking a long-term trend of decreased sedan sales, Hyundai models like the Elantra and Sonata are enjoying big gains alongside the lineup’s popular SUVs.

“Hyundai and our retail partners continue to deliver significant sales volume and gain both retail and total market share,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president of national sales. “Our car and eco-friendly models drove July sales increases as consumers responded to our diversified and compelling lineup to find a vehicle that meets their transportation needs.”

July’s top-selling Hyundai models

Nearly every Hyundai vehicle achieved a sales increase in July. The Elantra sedan was the top seller, moving 13,103 units for a 41 percent increase. The larger Sonata sedan was up 56 percent with 10,659 sales. Even the small Accent sedan enjoyed a 20 percent increase with 1,852 sales. The only Hyundai cars that didn’t make gains were the Ioniq and the Veloster hatchback, both of which represent a tiny slice of overall sales.

As usual, Hyundai’s SUVs notched the majority of sales for the month — about 60 percent this time around. The top-performing model was the Santa Fe, which was up 37 percent with 12,766 sales. The all-new Tucson wasn’t far behind, selling 11,483 units and rising by 5 percent. After that was the Kona, which gained 21 percent and sold 8,576 units. The Venue moved 2,663 units, good for a 64 percent increase. Only the full-size Palisade was down for the month, primarily due to low inventories that weren’t keeping pace with demand.

