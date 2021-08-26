No Comments

Hyundai Santa Fe Lineup Gains Bold XRT Trim for 2022

The new 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Santa Fe lineup is welcoming a tough, uniquely styled new XRT trim level for the 2022 model year.

Top Santa Fe XRT highlights include rugged body work, exclusive wheels, and dark accents. The XRT slots between the SEL and Limited trims and comes with all the features included in the SEL Convenience Package.

Key Santa Fe XRT features

Hyundai is targeting the Santa Fe XRT toward off-road enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. As part of this appeal, the XRT sports dark silver front and rear skid plates, black fascia moldings for the front and rear lower bumpers, and XRT-specific black door side moldings. The XRT also boasts black roof side rails and cross rails, making it easier for drivers to carry sporting equipment and outdoor gear.

Dark styling plays a key role in the XRT’s other features, too. A matte-black grille, black mirror covers, side steps, and XRT-exclusive 18-inch dark alloy wheels give this trim a rough and ready-to-go look.

Photo: Hyundai

The XRT’s standard Convenience Package comes with Hyundai Digital Key, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and dual automatic temperature control. Other amenities in this package include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-folding second row, rear side sunshades, and a hands-free smart liftgate with auto open.

For now, the XRT trim is only available as a gas-powered model and isn’t offered as part of the Santa Fe’s hybrid or plug-in hybrid lineup. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, its 2.5-liter engine puts out 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque.

The Santa Fe XRT trim can be purchased with either FWD or Hyundai’s HTRAC AWD system. FWD models cost $32,300, while AWD models cost $34,000.

Along with the rest of the 2022 Santa Fe lineup, XRT trims are currently making their way to dealerships across the United States.